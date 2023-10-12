Why creative agency Quality Meats waited three years to hire a core team
As the agency announces a slate of new hires, its co-founders tell Campaign US that the decision to take the hiring process slow was deliberate and informed by the missteps of other small agencies.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.