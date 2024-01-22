Why celebrities have become a staple of Super Bowl ads

For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber to the Knowledge Tier.

Ready to join the Campaign US commnity?

Explore our subscription options



Click here

Already a subscriber but having trouble accessing the article? No worries!

Sign in below to activate your subscription and start unlocking all the content.

For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.