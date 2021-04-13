Why CarMax and Dunkin’ want you to ‘do donuts’

Used car retailer CarMax and fast-food and coffee chain Dunkin’ are encouraging consumers to “do donuts.”

No, not in the dangerous vehicle maneuver sense.

Starting Monday through May 16, CarMax customers who participate in a 24-hour test drive will receive a $10 Dunkin’ gift card to keep their daily routine running during their test drive. Customers will be given a checklist to make sure they get the most out of the test drive, such as taking their dog for a drive, packing the trunk with their favorite cargo to ensure it fits and visiting a drive-thru to make sure the cupholder can fit a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee.

Customers who post about their test drive on Twitter or Instagram by tagging @CarMax, #DoinDonuts and #24HrTestDrive can participate in a sweepstakes in which 24 people get the chance to win free donuts for a year and a “Doin’ Donuts” signature donut holder.

Actress Busy Philipps is demonstrating on Instagram what she recommends doing during a test drive to ensure a car meets all her needs before committing.

Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon will also show his Instagram followers what he considered during test drives and is encouraging them to follow his lead.

A custom Instagram filter is available to help customers pick their car and Dunkin’ order before they go through the drive-thru.

The Martin Agency is working on the campaign.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.