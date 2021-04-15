Why brands and CEOs openly oppose Georgia voting law

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 8 hours ago

The move is consistent with research that shows consumers want brands to get involved in social issues.

Corporate America has broken its silence on new voter legislation that aims to place more restrictions on voters. 

This week, business leaders from more than 300 companies including Amazon, BlackRock, Google and Netflix signed a statement to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation.” The letter is in response to voting bills from several states, including Texas and Georgia, that place restrictions on voters. 

The statement, which ran in ads on The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other publications, was organized by Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express and Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co. It aims to build upon another letter signed by 72 Black executives last monthin response to Georgia’s proposed voting law

Commenting on politics is a delicate act for brands. Brands typically want to avoid alienating their consumers, but they are starting to get called out more for not speaking up. Most recently, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta faced backlash from consumers after hesitating to comment on Georgia’s voting law. After issuing responses days later, the companies faced backlash from right-wing groups for speaking out at all. 

The two companies and Atlanta-based Home Depot were notably absent from the statement published Wednesday.

Still, evidence shows people want brands to get involved in social issues. Edelman’s Trust Barometer demonstrates that businesses were more trusted than governments in 2021. 

Campaign US readers agree that brands have a significant role in the conversation.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS