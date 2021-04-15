Why brands and CEOs openly oppose George voting law

Corporate America has broken its silence on new voter legislation that aims to place more restrictions on voters.

This week, business leaders from more than 300 companies including Amazon, BlackRock, Google and Netflix signed a statement to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation.” The letter is in response to voting bills from several states, including Texas and Georgia, that place restrictions on voters.

The statement, which ran in ads on The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other publications, was organized by Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express and Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co. It aims to build upon another letter signed by 72 Black executives last monthin response to Georgia’s proposed voting law.

Commenting on politics is a delicate act for brands. Brands typically want to avoid alienating their consumers, but they are starting to get called out more for not speaking up. Most recently, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta faced backlash from consumers after hesitating to comment on Georgia’s voting law. After issuing responses days later, the companies faced backlash from right-wing groups for speaking out at all.

The two companies and Atlanta-based Home Depot were notably absent from the statement published Wednesday.

WE STAND FOR DEMOCRACY -- 100s of companies and exec sign this letter opposing "any discriminatory legislation." Ad appeared in the NYT and @washingtonpost today. w / @andrewrsorkin https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR pic.twitter.com/bAtS8SyseB — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

Still, evidence shows people want brands to get involved in social issues. Edelman’s Trust Barometer demonstrates that businesses were more trusted than governments in 2021.

Campaign US readers agree that brands have a significant role in the conversation.