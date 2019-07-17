Why Anomaly was part of Latin Alternative Music Conference

In 2018, two artists from Latin Alternative Music Conference sibling company Nacional Records performed at Anomaly’s bar in New York City. The artists, Tomasa del Real and Marrón, helped kick start what is now a flourishing relationship between Anomaly and LAMC.

This year, the MDC agency was added to the conference’s agenda for a special offsite performance and panel discussion, including Alex Frias, VP of digital at FILA North America; Jesus Gonzalez, senior VP of brands and partnership at Universal Music Group; and Ben Dorenfeld, director of music production at Anomaly. The event was MC’d by Raul Campos, DJ at Los Angeles radio station KCRW.

"Partnering and championing organizations like LAMC is important to Anomaly," said Franke Rodriguez, CEO of Anomaly New York. "Just like us, they very much believe in the power and influence the Latinx community is having on culture at large; and that impact is currently very pronounced in the music space. So it’s great for us to partner with a like-minded organization like them as we continue pushing to provide culturally resonant solutions for our clients that actually drive their business."

The LAMC partnership is part of Anomaly’s ongoing cultural programming and appreciation effort, which invites all employees to bring in eclectic thought leaders. Past guests have included: Actress and Entrepreneur Zoe Saldana; Director Allen Hughes; Olympic athlete Daryl Homer; and Actress and Host Ellie Lee, among others.

"Bringing LAMC to Anomaly allows us to go to where the action is happening," said Tomas Cookman, CEO and Founder of LAMC. "As a global, culturally minded company, Anomaly is a perfect complement to LAMC. It allows our attendees and musicians to interact with the thought-leaders in the marketing industry."

During the event, attendees saw performances from rising Latinx artists Silvina Moreno and Juan Ingaramo, who are both from Argentina, and Club del Rio, who’s from Spain.

Anomaly’s next set of cultural programming events is scheduled for September, which is Latinx Heritage Month. Giovanni Villamar of Anomaly said to expect "purposeful, meaningful inspiration" from its next set of events.