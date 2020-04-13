Those who've suffered job losses get safety net as Grace Blue amps up outplacement program

Advertising’s talent acquisition company Grace Blue is offering its outplacement services at dramatically reduced costs or pro bono as the company shifts to help those who are losing jobs amid COVID-19 disruption.

The program, which provides structured counsel to staff as they transition out of their roles and ensure they are set up for success for their next career change, includes crafting personal narratives, optimizing resumes, coaching them through the next interview process and handling this turbulent and ever-changing landscape.

"Grace Blue has always had deep and strong relationships with the agency and brand community, and those partnerships are hugely important to us," said CEO Claire Telling.

"As we all work through what is going to be a very worrying time for so many businesses, we want to continue to support our partners and their people who are going to be most affected by the challenging economic times ahead.

"We hope that this service will enable all companies to ensure that those people that have to be let go are well taken care of, and have every chance of success looking forward."

The services are being offered free of charge to small and medium-sized businesses, and at a significantly reduced cost to larger companies. The pro-bono and discounted program will initially be available in the U.S. and will be rolled out across Grace Blue globally.

Those interested in implementing the program at their company can contact together@graceblue.com.