Whole Foods and Headspace launch IGTV series

Organic foods and meditation are a match made in heaven.

That’s why Whole Foods has joined forces with meditation app Headspace to bring some zen in the kitchen.

The two brands have launched an IGTV series, called “Food for Mood,” that focuses on creating a mindful connection with food through Spring-inspired recipes created by chef, food and welfare advocate Sophia Roe.

“After a year of shifting routines and priorities, we know customers are eager to reprioritize well-being,” Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, CMO at Whole Foods Market, said in an email. “We developed Food for Mood to help consumers regain a mindful, joyful connection with food after a trying year, and to inspire them to try some new things in the kitchen.”

The episodes, rolling out through the end of March, highlight specific ingredients and cooking methods developed by chef and author of This Is Your Brain on Food, Dr. Uma Naidoo.

“Our experts focused on seasonal spring ingredients linked to four positive mindsets — joyful, energized, focused and relaxed — to create four new, mood-brightening recipes,” Oblisk said.

Whole Foods and Headspace also developed three meditation exercises on the Headspace website, and are offering a free one month trial of the platform.

Whole Foods Market got the insight for the campaign through a survey it conducted with The Harris Poll that found one year into the pandemic, 85% of respondents want to improve their physical and mental well-being, while 79% want to learn to eat more mindfully.

For Headspace, the IGTV series is not its first foray into original content. The platform, which started as a subscription app for short, guided meditations in 2010, has since come out with an original series on Netflix, Headspace Guide to Meditation, and has signed a deal to create two more original series on the platform this year.