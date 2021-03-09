WHM Spotlight: PHD global CEO Philippa Brown

In honor of Women’s History Month, Campaign US is checking in with women across the industry, from all career levels, on how they’ve navigated the past year personally and professionally.

This interview with Philippa Brown, global CEO PHD, has been lightly edited for clarity.

What has the past year been like for you personally?

It’s been a challenging 12 months for everyone. But with all crises, you learn a great deal about yourself.

We’ve all found new ways of working and living our lives. We’ve surprised ourselves with how resilient we really are and how we can apply a number of different methods to achieve our goals, despite being in lockdown for nearly a year.

As Dickens said in the opening paragraph of the Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”.

How have you managed through isolation, burnout and other challenges of the past year? What strategies have you used to balance work and home life?

It’s really important to remember to “feed and water” yourself. Mental health and wellness are vital. Have self-discipline and turn devices off once in a while. Give yourself a rest. Do something that helps you take your mind off the job. Netflix and Amazon Prime programmes have helped me a lot and I’ve watched many episodes of Real Housewives (every city in the world!) and Below Deck!

What can we do in our industry about the current crisis of women leaving the workforce?

One good thing that has come out of remote working is that it’s demonstrated how we can work flexibly and that we don’t need to be tied to our desks to our jobs well. The lack of flexible working has always been an issue for women with children that I know too well, having two children of my own. I believe the future of working will continue to be flexible and seen as the norm — which is great.

But this shouldn’t just be on women. I sympathise with dads who miss out on the experience of watching their young children grow up. More support and flexible working for dads would benefit the entire family unit.

What progress has the industry made in achieving gender parity? What still needs to be done?

I joined the industry in the 90s and the media / agency world is unrecognisable from the industry I work in today — thankfully! So much progress has been made to achieve the goal of gender parity, but it’s still a work in progress. To this day, global reports show gender pay inequality, and there is not enough women representation on agency boards across the world.

What work can be done to address the disproportionate impact this crisis has on BIPOC women?

There is not an easy fix. It’s about all industries having a greater understanding of the issues that BIPOC women face, and working together to solve these issues. I believe a joint agenda is what’s needed, rather than the industry assuming what needs to be done.

How can the industry support women in the workforce during this stressful time?

We all recognise that this crisis has been largely caused by external factors and hope that it will be limited in time and scope. However, whilst this stressful situation continues in most countries, we must do all we can to inject hope into our people. We should encourage them to share their experiences and solutions, and where possible, encourage them to find clarity of opportunity rather than fear and hunkering down.