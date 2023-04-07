When ‘best value’ and ‘personal values’ clash: The Gen Z dilemma
If your brand’s core value proposition hinges on being cheap and fast, eventually you’ll lose out to someone doing the same thing cheaper and faster.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.