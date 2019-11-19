WhatsApp stickers are new way to shop online with Carulla

Colombians will soon be able to grocery shop via WhatsApp stickers using the Carulla Sticker Market.

The Ogilvy Colombia created a virtual market which will allow Colombians to make a shopping list using stickers on the popular messaging app, and then have their groceries delivered directly to wherever they wish, cutting out the middleman when it comes to shopping.

"We love to have ideas that need research to get them done, it’s the simplest way to truly know that we’re doing things for the first time and moving forward as a team," said Juan Pablo, vice president at Ogilvy Colombia.

Carulla has a history of innovation, being the first retailer in Colombia to offer a loyalty card.

The move is meant to capitalize on the popularity of WhatsApp within the country, which is nearly universal with 89 percent of internet users reported actively using the service according to Globalwebindex.