WhatsApp brings first brand campaign to life through Brazil's Carnival

WhatsApp, in partnership with AlmapBBDO, tapped into a real story about Carnival in Brazil to launch its first brand campaign to the world.

The first film, "Fica só entre vocês" ("It’s between you"), shows how a community used WhatsApp to help a samba school that lost everything in a fire ahead of the annual Brazilian festival. In the video, members of a rival school use the messaging app to collect donations and help their competitors rebuild their warehouse. The line, "Rivals in public. Friends in private," appears at the end of the film, which is based on a number of similar stories from recent years.

WhatsApp is aiming to highlight its brand positioning through the campaign that the company is more than a messaging app; it’s a platform that allows users to forge emotional connections.

This global campaign will be reimagined throughout the year with new videos for different countries, leveraging relevant cultural moments and stories. AlmapBBDO is receiving support from BBDO México, BBDO Berlin, BBDO India and BBDO San Francisco.

The newly released film launched on Instagram and Facebook, but a shorter version will run on Open TV, as well as on digital channels across Brazil and in movie theaters.