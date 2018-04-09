What's your unicorn name? Digitas has the answer

For those who have ever wondered what your unicorn name would be, today is your lucky day. Digitas has created a Unicorn Name Generator in honor of April 9th's National Unicorn Day.

The list of pseudo-holidays that trend daily on Twitter is immense, but for Digitas, National Unicorn Day actually makes sense to celebrate since the mythical creature is the agency’s official logo. The Publicis Groupe shop has a unique unicorn logo for each of its 25 offices worldwide and refers to its talent as "unicorns" to celebrate everyone’s creativity and differences, said Erin Quill Keough, chief talent officer of Digitas.

"We’re an organization that has pushed hard on having a more diverse organization in all ways – gender, work, style, different backgrounds," she added.

The Unicorn Name Generator website – and its 2,500 names – were developed by Digitas creative teams across New York, Chicago, London and Mumbai.

In addition to the site, Digitas created a video series called "Tell Me About Unicorns," which features employees across job titles, gender, age and ethnicity.

"For us, we want to show an environment of fun and people being different and you can see that in the way everyone answers the video questions differently," said Keough. "This is about the continued rally around pride in our brand."

The agency, which removed LBi from its name and returned to Digitas last month, is pushing out the Unicorn Name Generator across all of its social channels and putting paid social against it on Monday to help boost awareness.