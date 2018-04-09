What's your unicorn name? Digitas has the answer

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

Mine is Glitzy Magical Mane.

For those who have ever wondered what your unicorn name would be, today is your lucky day. Digitas has created a Unicorn Name Generator in honor of April  9th's National Unicorn Day.

The list of pseudo-holidays that trend daily on Twitter is immense, but for Digitas, National Unicorn Day actually makes sense to celebrate since the mythical creature is the agency’s official logo. The Publicis Groupe shop has a unique unicorn logo for each of its 25 offices worldwide and refers to its talent as "unicorns" to celebrate everyone’s creativity and differences, said Erin Quill Keough, chief talent officer of Digitas.

"We’re an organization that has pushed hard on having a more diverse organization in all ways – gender, work, style, different backgrounds," she added.

The Unicorn Name Generator website – and its 2,500 names – were developed by Digitas creative teams across New York, Chicago, London and Mumbai.

In addition to the site, Digitas created a video series called "Tell Me About Unicorns," which features employees across job titles, gender, age and ethnicity.

"For us, we want to show an environment of fun and people being different and you can see that in the way everyone answers the video questions differently," said Keough. "This is about the continued rally around pride in our brand."

The agency, which removed LBi from its name and returned to Digitas last month, is pushing out the Unicorn Name Generator across all of its social channels and putting paid social against it on Monday to help boost awareness.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us