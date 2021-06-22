What’s the most prominent theme at Cannes this year?

Cannes Lions kicked off its second day on Tuesday, announcing winners in the Social & Influencer, Media, PR, Direct, Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions categories.

Burger King has snagged several wins so far, with three Grand Prix in the Direct and Social & Influencer Lions category for “Stevenage Challenge,” created by David Madrid. The QSR giant also won an Outdoor Lion for Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35," "Day 28," and "Day 32," created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm and Publicis Romania.

Ogilvy has also bagged several awards, with a Grand Prix in Media for Telenor Pakistan’s "Naming the invisible by digital birth registration” campaign, and a Grand Prix in Print & Publishing for Dove Toronto’s "Courage is Beautiful" campaign.

Despite the breadth of creative work this year, Cannes Lions entries fell by 6% as the focus shifted to short-term COVID-19 related work. Creatives agree that purpose is the name of the game this year, after the last year we just had.

As the winners for 2020 and 2021 continue to roll out, Campaign US wants to know: What do you think is the most prominent theme at Cannes this year?