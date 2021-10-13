Werther’s Original owner Storck taps UM as its media agency of record

Confectionery company Storck USA, which owns candy brands including Werther’s Original, Riesen and Mamba, has selected UM as its media agency of record.

The selection came after a competitive pitch, but UM did not disclose the other agencies involved. GSD&M’s Chicago office was the incumbent.

The agency, part of IPG Mediabrands’ global agency network, will take on all strategy, planning, buying and analytics duties. UM will also help implement Storck’s shopper commerce practice. UM declined to share the size of the account.

“The UM team truly understands today’s marketplace, and how to connect with consumers now, and into the future,” Kelly Cook, vice president of marketing, Storck USA, said in a press statement. “Their category insights, commerce capabilities and deep data expertise will propel our business in the critical fourth-quarter fall-through-holidays season and beyond.”

Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the beloved Storck brand to the UM family. We look forward to leveraging our Futureproof approach to accelerate business momentum for Storck and its wonderful portfolio of sweet treats through strategic marketplace strategy and multichannel, data-driven media solutions.”

Storck USA is the latest win for UM, which has also recently been appointed media agency of record for Enterprise Holdings, Behr Paint and NYC & Company.

The account win comes after consumers’ candy purchasing habits shifted during the pandemic. Chocolate sales grew 4.2% in 2020, according to the 2021 State of Treating report from the National Confectioners Association (NCA), and non-chocolate candy sales increased by 2.9% in 2020.

Additionally, the number of households purchasing candy online climbed to 76% with total online dollars spent rising to 14.3% per person.