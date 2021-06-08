Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

When a brand gets a free idea for an ad from its biggest fan, how can a creative team turn it down?

Wendy’s, given such an opportunity, jumped at the chance to make an ad based on a young fan’s storyboard.

Last Thursday, Megan Jantos tweeted that her son Julien is Wendy’s “biggest fan” and shared a storyboard and script her son created for a Wendy’s commercial called “The Burger.”

Wendy’s social media team came across Jantos’ tweet on Friday afternoon and within seven hours created a video based on Julien’s idea. The chain’s advertising team at VML helped to quickly source stock footage, score original music and “secure approval from his mom to bring Julien's artistic vision to life,” said Wendy’s CMO Carl Loredo.

On Friday evening, Wendy’s shared the video. It was made shot-for-shot based on Julien’s idea, even including his typos. Keckup and musterd, anyone?

Jantos thanked Wendy's and posted a picture of Julien with the storyboard. Bonus points: Julien has red hair, just like Wendy.

Thank you for making his work come to life @Wendys �� https://t.co/fgGcrD2Oic pic.twitter.com/eDU2cGAaTb — Megan Jantos (@MeganJantos) June 5, 2021

“Clearly, [Julien] is wise beyond his years and has excellent taste, so we wanted to celebrate that in a uniquely Wendy's way,” said Loredo. “Our team will tell you it was one of our favorite creative challenges as we quickly mobilized to spotlight his passion for Wendy's.

Loredo noted that Wendy’s social media team loves interacting with fans and this video reflects how the brand authentically shows up for them day in and out.

“It's why our fans know they can count on us to be the most responsive brand on Twitter, in the restaurant and anywhere, anyway they want to connect with us,” he said.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.