Wendy’s clarifies it is ‘definitely, totally’ not behind @DefNotWendys Twitter account

DUBLIN, OH: The Twitter account @DefNotWendys, which popped up on the platform this week to “leak” some news about a new menu item, was “definitely not” created by Wendy’s, according to the company’s VP of media and social, Jimmy Bennett.

“@DefNotWendys is currently home to Super Real Publications news updates that are definitely absolutely totally real, and definitely, totally not us,” Bennett said.

Sure. We totally, definitely believe him.

The @DefNotWendys account tweeted a link to a Medium post on Tuesday penned by “Super Real Publications” – a not at all suspicious name -- that includes an interview with a security guard who came across a picture of an unreleased Wendy’s sandwich in a conference room and posted it online.

Woah! Wendy’s new sandwich looks incredible! ?? https://t.co/oNH81IT13O — Super Real Publications (@DefNotWendys) February 16, 2021

“According to an anonymous source, the images shown here are for a prototype sandwich from Wendy’s which has now reached its final stage of development, along with a new salad of the same flavor,” the Medium post explains. “The source also says the new sandwich is set to release this week, which is incredibly convenient. It’s almost as if….Wendy’s wants us to know about it. Weird. Super weird.”

Oddly enough, Wendy’s then retweeted the post.

Oh no...how embarrassing. Hopefully no one reads this. https://t.co/V3CClarR9I — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 16, 2021

That Wendy’s shared the post might lead some people to believe that Wendy’s is, in fact, behind the @DefNotWendys handle. But Bennett quickly brushed that silly theory aside.

He explained that he can understand why people might think that’s the case because “Wendy’s is known for finding creative, unique ways to connect with our fans on social, and we’re constantly taking engagement to that next level and providing the unexpected.”

Bennett added that Wendy’s is “not surprised” this message was leaked, because of the fans’ “positive” reaction and sentiment.

“I mean, we totally understand how Silicon Tech companies have to deal with leaked announcements now,” Bennett said.

Later on Wednesday, Wendy’s launched its Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich. Fans can grab the sandwich for free through Grubhub with $0 delivery on orders $15 or more February 18 to 21.

Bennett noted that the @DefNotWendys account “clearly” has an eye for innovation and quality, and said Wendy’s will keep a close eye on news it has to share.

“We expect more innovative and delicious news in the near future, as Wendy’s always has great announcements that might very well be leaked by excited fans,” Bennett said.