Wells Fargo reassures customers about coronavirus

Wells Fargo is emailing customers about its response to the coronavirus, as an employee in San Francisco tested positive for the virus.

A detailed email went out to customers detailing the steps the bank is taking systemwide to keep branches and ATMs disinfected.

"As a precautionary step, we have begun installing hand sanitizer stations in our branches for use by both employees and customers, and we are conducting enhanced cleaning in other facilities as needed," the email states.

The San Francisco-based bank, which boasts approximately 7,400 locations, 13,000 ATMs and 70 million customers across the US, also made a big donation to help combat the virus. It has allocated up to $6.25 million toward coronavirus response, including funds for the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emergency Relief Fund and the International Medical Corps.

The bulk of the donation, up to $5 million, has been allocated for local response, such as supporting employees who may be affected by coronavirus.

In San Francisco, an employee who worked on the 23rd floor of one of its main office buildings, tested positive for coronavirus this weekend.

As for customers, Wells Fargo is promoting a toll-free line for them to talk to representatives about loans and other banking products they may require to bridge business/income strains caused by the virus and ensuing panic.