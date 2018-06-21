Weight Watchers unveil first work since marketing reshuffle

by Oliver McAteer Added 4 hours ago

Ad agency Translation took the project forward, before Anomaly was announced as the brand's global lead.

Weight Watchers has launched its first campaign since Gail Tifford joined as chief brand officer in March, and Sherry Thompson became SVP of U.S. marketing in May.

The dieting brand stepped into uncharted territory by pushing its latest initiative over summer. It’s also the first time the company has implemented a global campaign driven by a central idea that unfolds across all Weight Watchers markets.

"YouStyle," which is part of the "Summer of Impact" drive and pushes the "WW Freestyle" program, was led by ad agency Translation. MDC Partners' Anomaly was later announced as lead global brand strategy and creative agency. The agency did not touch this campaign.

"Historically, we have focused on the winter season because we know people are motivated in the new year to get healthy, but we know people want to live well all year long," said Stacey Mowbray, president of North America, Weight Watchers International. "Weight Watchers can be a powerful partner in wellness year-round, especially since the livability of our new Freestyle program makes it even simpler to get healthy while enjoying the best of summer."

The campaign aims to bring to life how the freedom and flexibility of WW Freestyle allows members to enjoy summer however they choose and while living a healthy and happy life.

There’s a 30-second TV spot featuring real Weight Watchers members rolling out. The marketing campaign in the U.S. will feature ambassador DJ Khaled as he unveils his "major keys" to living on WW Freestyle. In addition, ambassadors Kevin Smith and chef Eric Greenspan will share content via social and PR on how they’re enjoying summer while continuing to get healthier. As a special tribute for Father’s Day, all three ambassadors came together in a video appearing on the brand’s Instagram and Facebook.

The integrated global campaign will be supported across broadcast, digital, eCRM, direct mail, social and public relations.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us