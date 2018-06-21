Weight Watchers unveil first work since marketing reshuffle

Weight Watchers has launched its first campaign since Gail Tifford joined as chief brand officer in March, and Sherry Thompson became SVP of U.S. marketing in May.

The dieting brand stepped into uncharted territory by pushing its latest initiative over summer. It’s also the first time the company has implemented a global campaign driven by a central idea that unfolds across all Weight Watchers markets.

"YouStyle," which is part of the "Summer of Impact" drive and pushes the "WW Freestyle" program, was led by ad agency Translation. MDC Partners' Anomaly was later announced as lead global brand strategy and creative agency. The agency did not touch this campaign.

"Historically, we have focused on the winter season because we know people are motivated in the new year to get healthy, but we know people want to live well all year long," said Stacey Mowbray, president of North America, Weight Watchers International. "Weight Watchers can be a powerful partner in wellness year-round, especially since the livability of our new Freestyle program makes it even simpler to get healthy while enjoying the best of summer."

The campaign aims to bring to life how the freedom and flexibility of WW Freestyle allows members to enjoy summer however they choose and while living a healthy and happy life.

There’s a 30-second TV spot featuring real Weight Watchers members rolling out. The marketing campaign in the U.S. will feature ambassador DJ Khaled as he unveils his "major keys" to living on WW Freestyle. In addition, ambassadors Kevin Smith and chef Eric Greenspan will share content via social and PR on how they’re enjoying summer while continuing to get healthier. As a special tribute for Father’s Day, all three ambassadors came together in a video appearing on the brand’s Instagram and Facebook.

The integrated global campaign will be supported across broadcast, digital, eCRM, direct mail, social and public relations.