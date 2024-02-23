Weber Shandwick appoints Tina Cervera New York chief creative officer

Weber Shandwick has named former Lippe Taylor executive Tina Cervera as its New York chief creative officer, effective on March 4.

Cervera, who will report to Weber New York president Michael Wehman, is set to step into a role that has been open for the past 11 months. Angela Mears, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2023, held the same title.

“I’m eager to jump in with the talented team at Weber Shandwick, particularly as the agency looks to bring insight and idea closer together in the earned creative discipline, with the awareness that brands need to think about a new ecosystem of influence driven by social media,” Cervera said in an emailed statement.

Cervera’s appointment comes after Weber Shandwick won five Lions with an idea credit at last year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The agency said in a statement that its combined strategy, creative and analytics offering in New York grew revenue by double digits in 2023.

Weber also helped clients such as Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Pringles and M&M’s with their creative campaigns for the Super Bowl.

Cervera most recently served as chief creative officer at Lippe Taylor Group, where she spearheaded the creative vision for Lippe Taylor and sister agency Twelvenote. There, she helped to develop campaigns for Bayer, including No Apologies. Period. for Midol and the Most Meaningful Melody for Bayer Aspirin, according to Weber’s statement.

After Cervera left Lippe Taylor in October 2022, VML veteran Craig Elimeliah assumed the role.

Earlier in her career, Cervera was SVP and executive creative director at Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerMedia, where she grew the creative team from 20 people to more than 300 in four years, according to a Weber statement.

The Weber Shandwick Collective, which includes Weber Shandwick and agencies such as United Minds and Powell Tate, reported a revenue increase of 5% to $915.6 million globally and $546 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, which houses TWSC in addition to firms such as Golin and Current Global, registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q4 and for 2023.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.