Webby Awards: Wieden+Kennedy wins Agency of the Year

In what’s a shock to absolutely no one in the industry, Wieden+Kennedy was named "Agency of the Year" at the 23rd Annual Webby Awards, winning six Webby Awards and seven Webby People’s Voice Awards.

The agency, which has been on fire, was honored for the likes of Colin Kaepernick’s "Dream Crazy" tweet with Nike, The Return of Colonel Sanders for KFC and Bud Light’s Dilly Dilly. Wieden+Kennedy picked up more Webby Awards and nominations across all categories than any other agency this year.

While Wieden+Kennedy was crowned as Agency of the Year, a few shops were close contenders: BBDO New York (8 wins, 23 nominations), TBWA\Media Arts Lab (8 wins, 11 nominations), McCann New York (5 wins, 14 nominations) and R/GA (3 wins, 12 nominations).

BBDO also earned a top honor, being named Webby Network of the Year – a new category for the event. McCann Worldgroup and TBWA Worldwide were also neck and neck.

"This year’s advertising Webby winners created campaigns that highlight some of the greatest challenges that our society faces today, and they used media and technology to do so in totally fresh, fun, and powerful ways," said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, in a statement. "We’re thrilled to recognize their creativity and inspiration, and applaud them for bringing greater awareness to these causes."

See below for some of this year’s winning campaigns: