The Webby Awards announces advertising, media and PR nominees

Drum roll please.

The nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards have been announced -- and the competition is spicy.

BBDO New York, McCann New York, R/GA, Wieden+Kennedy, Deutsch, Droga5, Work&Co and 72andSunny are among the advertising agencies being honored.

"Every year we’re blown away by continued innovation within the advertising and media industry," said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards.

"This year’s nominees made some of the most inspiring campaigns we’ve seen so far -- with creative approaches to tackle the global challenges, highlight technological progress around the world, or simply to captivate the minds of consumers. We are thrilled to honor their contributions and achievements."

Leading the nominees are BBDO New York with 23 nominations. They are joined by McCann New York (14 nominations), Wieden+Kennedy (13 nominations), R/GA (12 nominations), TBWA\Media Arts Lab (11 nominations), Basic Agency (8 nominations), Edelman (8 nominations), Moxie Communications (8 nominations), and MediaMonks (6 nominations).

Some of the most noteworthy marketing campaigns combined incredible creative concepts with the innovative use of tech and media platforms to develop memorable and effective advertising experiences including Dilly Dilly by Wieden+Kennedy and MedMen’s The New Normal by Mekanism.

All Nominees are eligible to win the internet industry’s two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by web fans around the world at http://vote.webbyawards.com.

Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now until Thursday April 18 2019 at 11:59 PM (PT).