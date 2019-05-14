Webby Awards 5-word speeches from adland

One of the most exciting parts of the Webby Awards is the five-word speeches from award winners, which included campaigns from the likes of McCann, BBDO and more this year.

During the 23rd Annual Webby Awards on Monday Night in New York City, celebrities, such as actor Michael Douglas, actress Issa Rae, comedian and producer Hasan Minhaj and more, as well as entrepreneurs, marketers and agencies took the stage to give their short speeches.

Check out some of adland’s speeches below.

BBDO's five-word speech

PepsiCo and R/GA's five-word speech

McCann New York's five-word speech

Wieden + Kennedy's five-word speech

Some other adland winners throughout the night included: Saatchi & Saatchi, FCB New York, Droga5, Mekanism, MediaMonks, DDB, Deutsch, Mother and more.

And see a selection of other five-word speeches from the night below.

Creator of Issa Rae Productions Issa Rae accepted the Webby Video Person of the Year Award with these five words: "Stop believing stupid people. Shit."

Actor Michael Douglas took the stage to accept Webby Special Achievement Award for his role as Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix original, The Kominsky Method. He accepted the award with these five words: "My kids think it’s hilarious."

Rapper Tierra Whack accepted the Webby for Artist of the Year for her album Whack World, created and distributed on Instagram, with these five words: "Weird hype and creative kids."

Glossier Founder Emily Weiss accepted the Webby for Entrepreneur of the Year with these five words: "Look Mom, art school worked!"