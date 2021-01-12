‘We should not have entered this conversation’: Bagel Bites deletes Capitol riot tweet

“All this for someone that hates them,” the brand tweeted.

CHICAGO: The chaos in Washington, DC, on Wednesday moved Bagel Bites’ social media manager to get political on Twitter.

“All this for someone that hates them,” Bagel Bites tweeted soon after rioters backing President Donald Trump broke through security fencing outside of the Capitol and entered the building as Congress met to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not fast enough for Twitter users to take a screenshot and widely share it on the social media site. 

In a statement emailed to PRWeek, Kraft Heinz said the tweet was immediately removed.

“As a brand, we should not have entered this conversation,” the company said. It declined to comment further.

A representative from Kraft Heinz PR agency partner ICF Next was not immediately available for comment.

Some Twitter users were disappointed that Bagel Bites deleted the tweet. 

