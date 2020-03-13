'We must keep McCann up and running,' says CEO in coronavirus policy for staff

McCann Worldgroup has reaffirmed its commitment to employee safety as well as business continuity, according to an internal memo obtained by Campaign US.

"We are working with IPG and their COVID-19 taskforce to make sure we are meeting both the needs and also the concerns and worries, of all our employees," wrote McCann Worldgroup Chairman and CEO Harris Diamond in an email to staff.

"As such, we embrace the need for flexible approaches to work practices that serve each office location. IPG has advised all employees to work from home wherever possible and as necessary," he continued.

His note mirrors the overall stance of The Interpublic Group, which outlined its COVID-19 protocol for Campaign US here.

Actions taken include limiting all non-essential travel and in-person meetings that involve more than ten people, if the meeting can instead be conducted via video conference or other means, testing IT systems to ensure scalable work from home solution, a common-sense approach to keeping employees healthy.

The memo comes on the heels of a spike in cases in Europe, the U.S. and Latin America, even as the situation in Asia Pacific has tentatively begun to return to normal.

"In the Asia Pacific region, we’re encouraged to see several countries emerging from the worst of the outbreak—China is getting back to work. Meanwhile, Italy is now in total lockdown. The U.S., like other countries in Europe and Latin America, is just reaching the beginning of the cycle of more rapid population exposure to the virus," Diamond’s note reads.

McCann Italy, along with business in the rest of the country, has been forced to work from home, with work content and production shifted to other offices.

But as more agencies and companies in general around the globe move towards working from home, Diamond stressed that the show must go on.

"We remain open for business. No matter what the status of your office, the situation in your city and state, or whether you are working from home, from a coffee shop or from your office, we need to keep focused on our work as much as possible in relation to the impact of the virus in your specific city, market or country," the memo reads.

The full note can be read below.