Wavemaker wins Pernod Ricard U.S. media account

Wavemaker said on Monday it has won the media planning and buying account for Pernod Ricard USA. The incumbent agency was Dentsu’s 360i.

The account, worth $23 million in billings, will span media planning and buying, communications strategy, data and analytics, ecommerce and content.

Pernod Ricard owns alcohol and spirits brands including Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Malibu rum.

“Wavemaker was distinct in the team’s ability to deliver contextual precision at scale, connecting our data sciences, media, content and commerce expertise to deliver targeted communications to Pernod Ricard consumers,” said Amanda Richman, CEO of Wavemaker in the U.S., in an email.

Pernod Ricard already works with Wavemaker, part of WPP’s GroupM, in China, France and India. The company is looking to further consolidate its global media planning and buying business to drive efficiencies and support its marketing transformation strategy.

“We are impressed with Wavemaker’s strong track record of driving growth by helping commercial organizations to reach the right audience at the right time, with the right message, with even more precision,” said Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA, in a statement.

The win is another feather in the cap of Wavemaker, which picked up pharma company Novo Nordisk’s U.S. media account in April. The agency has been on a tear in APAC, where it ranked number one for new business wins in the region as calculated by research firm COMvergence.