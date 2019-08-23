How Wavemaker raised $25,000 for 5 causes in one day

Earlier this week, WPP’s Wavemaker shut its doors for a whole day for a fun scavenger-hunt style charity competition as part of its talent manifesto, "Care. Create. Grow."

The media agency created 75 teams of five people for "Wavemaker Cares Day" to raise money and donations for causes across various areas of community activism, including: hunger, homelessness, animal welfare, education, and women’s economic empowerment.

Each team participated in pre-game challenges for the inaugural event, such as helping at a donation drive on behalf of five non-profit partners or pledging to not use plastic water bottles in exchanged for stainless insulated containers. The water pledge is part of WPP’s commitment to phase out single-use plastics by 2020.

The non-profit partners were selected based on Wavemaker’s values and support of past causes. They included Hunger Free America, It’s from The Sole, Best Friends Animal Society, PS369 and Dress for Success.

Throughout the day, each team participated in a variety of activities, such as visiting animal shelters and launching social campaigns to help find pets new adopted families or joining a sneaker walk and giving out shoes and socks to 50-plus homeless people. Wavemaker’s Calzedonia client donated the sneakers.

The agency estimates that it raised more than $25,000 in monetary and in-kind donations on behalf of the five causes. The teams also provided new clothing for 75 women for job interviews through Dress for Success and client partner Eloquii; bought 75 strangers coffee to pay it forward; and bought an under-served elementary school all the school supplies it needed to start the year, in partnership with Wavemaker client Office Depot

"The energy and impact our Wavemaker teams brought to these five causes is a true reflection of the agency’s talent and culture," said Amanda Richman, Wavemaker U.S. CEO. "They bring passion and purpose - making a difference in our world and in our work with clients."