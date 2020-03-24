A Wavemaker employee puts her sewing skills to good use

Pharmacies and drug stores aren’t the only places running out of face masks and other medical supplies – many hospitals around the world are lacking these necessary items, as well, leaving healthcare workers unable to protect themselves.

After seeing an article in Forbes last week that asked people around the country who can sew to put their skills to good use and help make 100 percent cotton, reusable masks, Wavemaker’s Sabrina Rose Dallas wasted no time in taking out her needle and thread.

Rose Dallas, partner and group director of search at Wavemaker, spent the weekend sewing these masks, all which follow CDC guidelines. She said she also saw members of her online sewing circles asking others to pitch in.

She plans on donating the masks to local hospitals, shelters and older neighbors in her building. Additionally, she’ll try to ship some of the homemade masks to her home in the U.K., and she’ll use it for herself when she has to go to the store.

While Rose Dallas said in an email that she wishes she could be "a Netflix and chill person," there’s too much going on in the world right now to not be helping when possible.

She added in the email: "I’m doing this in memory of the Iranian Dr. Shirin Rouhani and all of the doctors, nurses, rescuers, health workers and volunteers keeping us safe."

This weekend, Dr. Rouhani lost her own life due to COVID-19 after fighting on the frontlines and saving patients who were infected with the disease.