Wavemaker becomes first media agency to partner with Out in Tech

Wavemaker US has become the first media agency to partner with Out in Tech -- a non-profit LGBTQ+ community.

The duo will work together to inspire the next generation of LGBTQ+ talent to pursue jobs within media and technology through greater visibility, access and education.

Kristen Metzger, Wavemaker’s chief talent officer, told Campaign US: "We are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, and have a variety of programs and partnerships to ensure that our culture is a reflection of our people’s unique differences.

"During our Pride events last year, we learned that our people have a desire to participate in more LGBTQ+ opportunities and initiatives. Our partnership with Out In Tech gives them chances to make an impact and helps provide the Tech focused LGBTQ+ community exposure to opportunities at Wavemaker."

This partnership is the latest initiative from Wavemaker in supporting its diversity and inclusion drive. It will include shadow days, events and leadership programming that will expose Out In Tech’s 20,000-plus community members to the varied jobs within a media agency.

With a string of events, learning and development opportunities and inclusive benefits, the agency remains committed to cultivating a culture that celebrates difference.

Led by CEO Amanda Richman, the U.S. executive committee is 60 percent female and nationally-underrepresented groups now make up 38 percent.

"On behalf of Out in Tech, we are thrilled to welcome Wavemaker as our newest corporate partner," said Andrew Lowenthal, executive director of Out in Tech.

"We look far and wide for companies and organizations that share our values and ideals of bolstering diversity in tech, and you all came to us with a clear and unequivocal message: We support LGBTQ techies and we want in!"

Amanda Richman, Wavemaker’s U.S. CEO, said: "Diverse representation goes beyond statistics. It is vital that every agency and marketer bring diverse perspectives in the room to ignite ideas and inspire new approaches to the challenges at hand."