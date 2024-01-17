WATCH: All the Super Bowl LVIII teasers

by Sabrina Sanchez
Added 2 hours ago The Information
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Brands are teasing celebrity appearances and new products ahead of the Big Game.

The NFL playoffs are underway, which means Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching — and advertisers are gearing up for the biggest night of the year. 

Several brands have begun teasing their appearances during CBS’ broadcast on Feb. 11. DoritosPringlesDrumstick and Oreo have all released teaser videos and photos as of Jan. 17, hinting at celebrity appearances such as Kris Jenner, and new products, such as Doritos’ Dinamita line. 

Meanwhile, more brands have revealed plans to participate in this year’s Super Bowl. Kia and Volkswagen announced on Wednesday (Jan. 17) that they will be advertising in the Big Game, while newcomers Nerds, Duolingo, Opendoor, NYX, Kawasaki, Popeyes and Starry will make their first appearances

Less than one month away from the game, brands are eagerly dropping breadcrumbs for what to expect as football fans wait anxiously to find out which two teams will face off for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

Campaign US is tracking all the Super Bowl teasers, viewable below: 

