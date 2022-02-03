Watch all of the Super Bowl LVI ads that have dropped so far

NBC Sports has officially sold out its inventory for Super Bowl LVI across NBC, Telemundo and digital platforms, including its streaming service Peacock, with “only a handful” of pre-game spots remaining, the company announced Thursday.

This year’s Super Bowl set a new average rate record for an in-game spot at $7 million for 30-seconds of air time.

According to NBC, among the advertisers participating in the Big Game, the technology, travel and health and wellness categories represent the largest unit growth, compared to last year. This year, there are more than 30 new advertisers in the game, representing 40% of total advertisers for Super Bowl LVI.

With only days left until the championship game at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, advertisers continue to announce their participation and unveil teasers of their ads.

Others have already released their full spots, filled with pop culture references, celebrity appearances and of course, football.

