Watch: Phonak’s new 'Wonder of Sound' spot

Phonak has launched “The Wonder of Sound,” an integrated campaign designed to introduce the company’s new Paradise hearing device. Conceived by New York-based independent agency Terri & Sandy, the campaign emphasizes the transformative nature of authentic sound and the role that technology plays in restoring a sense of wonder to the hearing-impaired.

As part of the campaign, Phonak has invited individuals to submit videos that capture “the most awe-inspiring, joyful and impactful sounds they’ve ever heard,” per a company statement. Contest judges include bassist Billy Sheehan and audiologist Dr. Cliff Olson.

“We live in a very visual world where it’s easy sometimes to take the importance of sound for granted,” said Martin Grieder, group VP of marketing for Phonak corporate parent Sonova Group, in the statement. “That’s why we’re proud to collaborate with these amazing judges and host a contest that gives the beauty of sound the attention it deserves.”

