WATCH: All of the first-time advertisers in the Super Bowl

Fresh brands are taking over Super Bowl LVIII, with at least 15 advertisers running ads during the Big Game for the first time during both the CBS broadcast and the digital stream on Paramount+.

Popeyes, Nyx, Nerds, Etsy, Duolingo, Opendoor, Starry, Kawasaki, the Foundation to Combat AntiSemitism (FCAS), PlutoTV, Cerave and Lindt Chocolate have all announced plans to advertise during the broadcast. Meanwhile, Danone’s Stōk and Silk and Ally Financial will appear during the digital stream on Feb. 11.

So far, Popeyes, Etsy, Starry, Kawasaki, PlutoTV, Lindt Chocolate, Stōk, Silk and Ally Financial have released their spots. Duolingo, Nerds, Nyx and the FCAS have stoked interest with teasers.

Opendoor plans to run a live ad, and Cerave has not released any details on its plans.

The rookie advertisers jump in as some legacy brands — particularly those in automotive — sit out this year’s Big Game, including General Motors’ entire portfolio, Ford, Hyundai, Audi, Jeep and more. Other typical Super Bowl advertisers, including Miller Lite and Avocados from Mexico, have opted to be active on social media or create Super Bowl-adjacent campaigns.

Many of this year’s new Super Bowl advertisers have found their fame on TikTok through Gen Z audiences, such as Nyx, Duolingo and Cerave.

Watch all of the ads from first-time Super Bowl advertisers below: