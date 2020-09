AstraZeneca today debuted “We Are Survivors,” a DTC campaign featuring celebrity fitness trainer, host of “The Biggest Loser” and heart-attack survivor Bob Harper . The spot chronicles the fear many survivors have of experiencing a second heart attack.

In July, AstraZeneca and Harper rolled out “Survive Today,” a PSA emphasizing the importance of calling 911 during a heart attack even amid COVID-19. The PSA was part of AstraZeneca’s Our Hearts Are Open program, affirming the company’s commitment to providing access to care and patient education during the pandemic.

This article first appeared on mmm-online.com.