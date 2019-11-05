Warrior cry to the women of Jackson Hole will give you chills

The White House may look alarmingly, well, white and full of old men. But modern day Washington D.C. is not a reflection of America’s local governments, historically speaking.

One hundred years ago, the town of Jackson in Wyoming elected the first all-female government.

Women who define badassery still sit at the pinnacle of this popular ski haven today. And to celebrate that, Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism has launched an integrated campaign with its creative agency of record, Colle McVoy.

"This campaign is a celebration of the strong women who have helped make Jackson Hole the special place it is today," said Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy. "As a female leader who has had to blaze my own trail, I am inspired by the stories of these original pioneers and current trailblazers who live free of labels or limitations."

At the center of the campaign is a 90-second inspiring anthem video that captures the untamed spirit of Jackson Hole by highlighting its women of the past and present.

The video dramatically blends archival photos of the town’s female pioneers with footage of current courageous trailblazers and community leaders, set to the song Wild Woman by Sleep Machine.

Modern women featured in the video includes: Clarene Law, Hotelier, Former State Legislator; Jody Valenta, President of Roadhouse Brewery; Tori Arzt, Head Chef at Glorietta Trattoria; Nona Yehia & Caroline Estay, Founders of Vertical Harvest; Sloane Andrews Bergien, Fly Fishing Guide; Sofia Jaramillo, Professional Photographer; Crystal Wright, Freeskiing World Champion, Barrel Racer; Kathryn Mapes Turner, Visual Artist, 4th Generation Resident; Hadley Hammer, Pro Big-Mountain Skier; Kira Brazinski, Mountain Climber, Yoga Instructor and; Kit Deslauriers, First Person to Ski the Seven Summits.

This drive is an evolution of the Stay Wild campaign and movement launched in 2017.