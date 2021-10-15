Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

by Sabrina Sanchez

It got old in a hurry.

There are a lot of things in life that trigger warning bells in people’s minds. No shortage at all, actually, judging by Twitter.

In case your internet has been down all week, here’s the deal: people on Twitter have been calling out things they consider red flags, followed by — you guessed it — respective red flag emojis. The context for red flags can include everything from questionable behavior in relationships to sources asking journalists to read copy in advance.

Right on cue, brands started chiming in with red flags of their own. 

Popsicle

Ritz Crackers

NYPD 19th Precinct 

NZXT

Twitter marketing

Burger King 

1-800-Contacts

Kimpton

But the trend isn’t landing well with everyone. Some people are fed up with all the red flags on their feeds. 

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

