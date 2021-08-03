WarnerMedia launches brand studio, House of Max

WarnerMedia unveiled House of Max on Wednesday, a brand studio offering that will help advertisers develop custom creative across WarnerMedia’s entertainment portfolio.

House of Max will be available for brands across Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, truTV and HBO Max’s ad-supported tier, among other properties. The studio will help advertisers develop brand storytelling, branded content and creative marketing campaigns that fit with each network’s entertainment portfolio.

Maureen Polo, senior vice president of entertainment marketing solutions for WarnerMedia, will lead House of Max.

“The branded content that we're going to create provides a meaningful experience for consumers,” Polo told Campaign US. “The brand becomes the entertainment and that connection point for continued viewing.”

House of Max will also offer marketers brand partnership opportunities aligned with WarnerMedia’s talent, characters and properties.

Brands that partner with HBO Max will have access to House of Max starting in Q4.

“We’re testing creative, new ad formats, branded content offerings and bringing advertisers solutions that we know will move the needle,” Polo said.

Polo says House of Max is “consumer focused” and “culturally obsessed,” operating at the intersection of technology and creativity and leaning on WarnerMedia’s internal cultural insights hub to better understand viewer needs.

In June, HBO Max launched its ad-supported tier at the hefty price of $9.99 per month. At the time, HBO Max promised to have a lighter ad load than any other service, with fewer than four minutes of ads per hour.

With House of Max, the streamer is betting on branded content to make up the difference.

“Customers tell us they enjoy and appreciate our short ad breaks and seamless ad experience,” said Julian Franco, senior vice president of product management for HBO Max, in a press statement. “House of Max will help us provide an even better experience for our viewers, offering brand partners the opportunity to develop custom creative that fits in seamlessly with HBO Max’s premium content and interface.”