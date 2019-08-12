Want a house? Jimmy John's will buy one for you inside a delivery zone

And who said marketing budgets are shrinking? Jimmy John’s is over here buying someone a house.

The brand has launched "Home in the Zone Contest," which will give one superfan a home in a delivery zone so they can finally get a sandwich delivered.

The national campaign, created in partnership with agency WorkInProgress, comes on the heels of the company’s commitment to only deliver within five minutes of each of its stores and backs its stance on not using delivery apps.

"At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh," said Chief Marketing Officer John Shea. "While that means we can’t deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches."

Jimmy John’s fans who live outside any of its 2,800+ Sandwich Delivery Zones across the country will be eligible to enter. The winner, who will be selected based on a written entry, will win up to $250,000 towards the purchase of a new home inside a Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone of the winner’s choice.

The Contest will run from August 12 through to October 4 2019.

In February, Jimmy John’s was the first chain to declare that it would never authorize third-party aggregators such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub to deliver its sandwiches. The brand claims it’s because those services don’t meet its high standards for efficient, reliable, and affordable delivery.

While the $13 billion third-party food-delivery market is growing, 35 percent of customers say they have experienced a problem with deliveries, and 76 percent hold the restaurant partially responsible for those errors.

"We’re consistently faster, fresher, and a better value than any other delivery service," said Shea. "With our Home in the Zone Contest, we’re looking forward to rewarding one of our customers with the opportunity to move into a Delivery Zone so they can experience the service that Jimmy John’s offers. We’re dedicated to proving that we’re the most passionate sandwich company in the world."

The campaign is backed by a national media plan beginning on August 19 that includes buys on more than 30 TV networks and cable channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, FX, A&E, TBS, Bravo, Food, ESPN) along with social and digital sites, including: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Hulu.

Matt Talbot, partner and creative at WIP, added: "Jimmy John’s would rather buy someone a house than deliver them a not-fresh sandwich. If that isn’t a commitment to being Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh, I don’t know what is."