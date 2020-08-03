Walter Geer joins VMLY&R as executive creative director

VMLY&R has hired Walter Geer as executive creative director focused on experience design.

Geer will report to Eric Looney, chief experience design officer at VMLY&R. He will work within VMLY&R’s health practice to drive innovative design solutions. Longer term, Geer will also work across VMLY&R’s other practices.

“[Geer] is one of our industry’s most impactful leaders, and we are thrilled that he is joining the agency at a time of momentum for our healthcare practice,” said Jason Xenopoulos, CEO of New York and co-CCO of North America, in a statement. “The creatively minded craft he brings to experience design and innovation will fortify our efforts to build the most robust connected healthcare communications practice in the industry. We’re excited to have his voice and perspective across the business and culture of the VMLY&R network.”

Previously, Geer was SVP and group creative director for digital experience and innovation at TBWA\WorldHealth. Earlier in his career, he held creative and technology roles at Verve, PointRoll, Myspace, MTV and Google.

At TBWA\WorldHealth, Geer led an internal effort with Wallye Holloway, associate managing partner at the agency, to amplify stories of Black health and raise awareness for health disparities. That effort, dubbed #BlackHealthNow, encouraged Black employees to share their experiences with the healthcare system in a series of videos.

VMLY&R Health earned about $100 million in revenue in 2019. The agency was formed in 2018 through a merger of WPP firms, VML, Y&R and Sudler & Hennessey. The health practice counts GSK, Pfizer and Genentech among its clients.

This article first appeared on mmm-online.com