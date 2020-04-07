Walrus snags creative rights for Schuman Cheese's new vegan product

Walrus and cheese -- a deadly combination you never knew makes perfect sense until this very moment.

Schuman Cheese has chosen the New York-based agency as its creative partner in crime for a new plant-based product -- Vevan -- it is launching this June.

Vevan’s Director of Marketing Mike Currie said: "Walrus impressed us with their recommended strategic approach and experience in the food/beverage and health and wellness space."

Walrus took part in (and wrapped) a pitch before COVID-19 temporarily changed our working lives. But Vevan’s launch campaign idea was later sold via a virtual meeting.

Media is to be handled in-house.

"Walrus is thrilled to work on a brand that is making humans and the earth healthier," said Walrus CEO Frances L. Webster. "The plant-based movement continues to gain momentum and Schuman is uniquely positioned to bring a high-quality product into the market."

Vevan has been crafted to have the same creamy texture and flavor as real cheese, and it comes in three distinct flavors: Ched, which has a sharp flavor perfect for classics like tacos and casseroles; Mozza, which has a mild flavor to make savory dishes like pizza and pasta richer and creamier and; P’Jack, which has a peppery heat perfect for Mexican-inspired dishes.

With plant-based diets growing fast, and the non-dairy cheese market alone expected to reach $3.52 billion by 2023, Vevan will look to target the vegan and flexitarian population through its advertising using paid digital, social and on-premise activation.

Sweet dreams are made of cheese. Who am I to disabrie?