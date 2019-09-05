Walrus to lead first integrated campaign for pet food disruptor The Farmer's Dog

Walrus is to lead the charge on an integrated campaign for pet food category disruptors The Farmer’s Dog.

The New York-based shop will handle strategic and creative development for the five-year-old direct-to-consumer brand.

"As people become more conscious of what they put in their own bodies, they’re also reconsidering the highly processed, shelf-stable products we’ve been feeding our beloved pets for the past many decades," said Frances Webster, CEO of Walrus.

"The Farmer’s Dog has already brought positive change to the industry, using technology to not only bring unprecedented freshness and quality to pet food, but also make it really convenient through personalized subscription plans and an amazing customer experience."

She added: "We’re excited to help them build on that success and continue their impressive growth trajectory with an impactful campaign grounded in human (and canine) insight, and the company’s product and brand truths."

The Farmer’s Dog, which offers a deliverable pet food service (pre-portioned, vet-designed meals through personalized subscription plans), continues to emerge as a leader in DTC pet care.

To date, the company has raised $49 million in funding from the early backers of Warby Parker, Dollar Shave Club, Sweetgreen, and Glossier. The Farmer’s Dog currently delivers millions of meals every month, and its customer base spans the 48 contiguous United States.

Eric Tsytsylin, head of Brand at The Farmer’s Dog, said: "Walruses and dogs may not seem like the most natural companions, but we were impressed by the Walrus team’s ability to crystallize the essence of our brand and communicate it across media with wit, sincerity, and optimism.

"Great ideas transcend ‘brand’ and ‘performance,’ and we’re excited to partner with Walrus to bring to life a big idea that can both accelerate our near-term growth and serve as an enduring brand platform."