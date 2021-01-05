Walmart apologizes to Josh Hawley after tweet calls him ‘sore loser’

Walmart apologized last week to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) after the retailer’s Twitter account called him a “sore loser” after the lawmaker said he plans to challenge the certification of Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Congress is set to certify electoral votes on Wednesday, confirming Biden as the next president. Hawley is one of several Republicans to say he will object during the normally ceremonial process, citing claims of election fraud. Courts have rejected dozens of claims of fraud related to the presidential election from Trump’s legal team and his political allies.

Capturing a screenshot of the since-deleted tweet, the Missouri senator quickly responded, “Thanks ?@Walmart? for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?”

“Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business,” Hawley added in a followup tweet.

Walmart later apologized, saying the tweet was accidentally posted by a social media manager who intended to use their personal account.

“We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position,” the company responded on Twitter.

The exchange prompted the trending #BoycottWalmart hashtag.

This article first appeared on PRWeek US.