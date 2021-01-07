W2O snaps up two firms as part of ongoing data push

W2O said on Thursday morning that it will acquire Swoop and IPM.ai.

The deals would grow to nine the number of acquisitions since it partnered with equity firm New Mountain Capital (NMC) in 2019.

Swoop and IPM.ai employ machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify issues and inefficiencies at all levels of the healthcare system. In a statement, W2O said the latest acquisitions would reinforce the company’s commitment to the use of technology and data to drive digital transformation across clinical and commercial ecosystems.

“The next frontier for the healthcare industry is using value-based and outcome-driven messaging to connect the right patients to the right treatment at the right time,” W2O founder and CEO Jim Weiss said in the statement. “The acquisition of Swoop and IPM.ai enable this kind of game-changing approach — improving healthcare from bench to bedside.”

Weiss added that in the “increasingly digital post-pandemic era, we need to help our clients move faster and with more precision and efficiency to conduct clinical trials, launch new products, maximize peak revenue opportunities and successfully navigate product lifecycles.”

W2O has been on an acquisition tear in recent months. In July, it snapped up Discern Health, an advisory firm focused on the payer space. In 2019, W2O added Arcus Medica, Radius Digital Science and ISO.health, housing the newcomers in its newly formalized W2O Science division.

