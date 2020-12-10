W2O launches diversity, equity and inclusion practice

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion practice.

The agency hired Marcia Windross to lead the practice as head of DE&I, according to an agency statement. Windross started in the new role November 13.

Prior to W2O, she was a principal consultant for Reid Windross Consulting, which, according to LinkedIn, focuses on “data driven diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.” Before that, she was a senior leader of DE&I at Interpublic Group.

In addition, the agency promoted MD Abby Hayes to practice leader of DE&I engagement and hired Karla Talley as a director of DE&I. Hayes’ prior duties are now being handled by several new hires, a spokeswoman said. Prior to her hire, Talley was global manager of inclusive leadership at Kraft Heinz, according to LinkedIn.

W2O also hired Toni Pringley as a manager of DE&I. Before her hire, she worked on the diversity and inclusion team at Omnicom Media Group.

In addition, Mary Stutts has joined W2O’s CEO Advisory Board. Stutts is the SVP of corporate relations for biopharmaceutical company Sumitovant, where she manages corporate branding, communications, inclusion and diversity and patient advocacy.

This article first appeared on PR Week US.