VoxPopuli wants brands to own ugliness with '.sucks' domain

VoxPopuli, the registry that owns and sells online destinations under the .sucks domain, is encouraging brands to own their ugliness and take advantage of the unique URL.

The company is offering a marketing rebate of 99 percent on new registrations and complimentary web hosting for a year to whoever creates the most creative, original personal business or cause-related domain.

"Trust of brands is at an all-time low," said Christina Beavis, COO of VoxPopuli. "Almost 50 percent of customers don’t believe a company will take any notice of their feedback. And 94 percent of consumers look at online reviews before making a purchase.

"Purchasing a unique domain platform such as ours can demonstrate that they are truly willing to listen to customer issues and create customer advocates. Brands that are not serious about customer service need not apply."

Frustrated consumers often resort to calling out brands on social channels because they don’t feel heard, Beavis added.

"The whole premise of .sucks is to stand up and admit you are not perfect. We want brands to convert an upset customer into a brand advocate."

Registrar platforms, such as Gandi, Uniregistry, Lexsynergy, and Rebel.com, can offer .sucks domains for one year to their customers at a retail price of $9.99 (down from $249) or $29.99 (instead of $2,499) for market-premium domains.

The competition categories are as follows: most creative marketing site/campaign; most interesting consumer complaint site; bravest branded feedback forum; most creative new business idea and; most inspiring cause-related site/campaign.

Participants can enter their ideas at www.telluswhat.sucks

That first rebate program, which launched last year, resulted in a boost to registrars’ average sustained growth of more than 30 percent in .sucks domains under management during the first and second year of renewal, according to VoxPopuli.

Participating registrars also experienced a 51 percent increase in domains under management and an encouraging renewal rate averaging 25 percent.

The most popular registration themes during the first rebate offer in 2017 were: Donald Trump-related URL’s; consumers purchasing brands .sucks sites and putting up a complaint site; small businesses wanting a creative domain to promote themselves and; brands purchasing their own .sucks sites.

Winners will be announced on November 14, December 15 and January 15, 2019, which is the day the promotion ends.