Vox Creative pushes financial abuse awareness into the spotlight

Financial abuse is a lesser-known tactic of domestic violence in which the abuser uses money to control their partner.

Economic control can isolate victims and makes it hard for them to leave the relationship.

To combat financial abuse, the Allstate Foundation, which aims to end domestic and financial abuse, worked with brand studio Vox Creative and Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, to create an online resource hub that aims to educate people on the issue.

“The reason [financial abuse] doesn't often come up in the domestic abuse conversation is because it feels like a given,” Laura Delarato, creative director at Vox Creative, told Campaign US. “But, it’s a subsection that has its own world and umbrella.”

The online resource hub offers warning signs of abuse, facts, tips and connections to support services for victims.

“We wanted to make sure that anyone watching feels inspired or empowered,” said Delarato.

Within the hub, three anonymous survivors also share their different stories about financial abuse and the people who stepped in to help them.

Vox Creative, Allstate Foundation and Hello Sunshine worked with a team of cultural experts and sensitivity readers to ensure the anonymity and comfort of each survivor.

The survivors tell their stories in their own words, animated by woman-led animation studio OK Motion Club, located in Atlanta. The site is designed with a watercolor scheme and purposely removes one particular face or group in the visuals to show how financial abuse can happen to “all of us,” said Delarato.

To prioritize user safety, the hub includes features that make it easy for visitors to quickly exit the website. When users push the escape key, the platform switches to a neutral site like Weather.com or Google’s homepage. There are also easily accessible shortcuts to call, text and chat with the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The online resource hub’s goal is to bring awareness to financial abuse and “break that invisible cycle,” said Delarato.

“I want every single person to see this and know how they can be an ally to a friend and to themselves,” she added. “They should know that there are tools, opportunities and community that can help them have a better outcome.”