Vonage uses 'jingles and ridiculous stock footage' to humanize b-to-b space

Last fall, cloud communications platform Vonage revamped its look, feel and voice as part of its shift to becoming a b-to-b company, but with that transition, the brand wanted to make sure it didn’t lose its personality.

Enter: "Now We’re Talking," a new campaign from Lucky Generals NY, which won the business last fall.

The fun, cheeky spots aim to humanize the Vonage and explain to consumers exactly what the brand is all about now after its rebrand.

"Advertising in the b-to-b world is likely to induce snoring in the best of times. We know that brave, bold and creative work will be more effective, yet most technology companies do the complete opposite," said Tom Furr, VP of brand and creative for Vonage.

He added: "This was our fuel for the new campaign. To communicate that Vonage had changed, our approach was to make people laugh and tell them in simple terms, exactly what we do."

And early signs from the campaign prove that it’s effective. So far, Vonage has had more than 220 million impressions in North America, and it’s doubling LinkedIn benchmarks for effectiveness. LinkedIn tests before launch also revealed that the films beat benchmarks for view-through rates by 79 percent and click-through rates by 94 percent.

"This is just the start, there will be many more jingles and ridiculous stock footage to come as we roll out this five-year-long campaign. We'll leave it to others to continue putting the 'boring' in b-to-b," said Furr.

Before the lockdown this year, Lucky Generals developed the campaign remotely across its global network, including the creative in Spain; editor and animator in London; and production in New York.

"The temptation of the category is to get lost in your own hype. And forget that at the heart of every business are people, people who don’t forget their humanity or sense of humor when they walk through the door," said Augusto Sola, creative partner of Lucky Generals New York. "We feel lucky to work with a brand that wanted to make work that set aside the ego. Now we're talking."