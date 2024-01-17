Volkswagen will tell its ‘American Love Story’ at Super Bowl LVIII

The brand returns to the Big Game after a decade as part of its anniversary campaign.

German automaker Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years in the U.S. with a year-long campaign that includes an ad during Super Bowl LVIII.

In addition to the Big Game, the brand said it is planning “moments” over the next 12 months “to celebrate owner and customer stories.”

Volkswagen declined to share any additional information about the Super Bowl spot.

However, according to a press release, the overarching anniversary campaign “will serve as a love letter to the American people and an invitation to be part of Volkswagen’s electric future.”

Volkswagen’s most recent Super Bowl appearance was in 2014 with an ad called Wings.

Its 2011 spot, The Force, ranks among the most popular Super Bowl ads of all time.

“The beetle arrived in America at a time when bigger meant better,” a voiceover says in a teaser for Super Bowl LVIII. “People laughed at its size and ridiculous shape. They could barely sell them. But all of that was about to change.”

Volkswagen noted its Beetle model “landed on the shores of New York” on January 17, 1949. The company established Volkswagen of America in 1955 to “organize dealers and provide parts and service.”

In 1959, Volkswagen ran its Think Small ad for the Beetle.

“As we look forward to the next 75 [years], we will celebrate the real people and real-life moments that have made Volkswagen brand the people’s love story it is today,” added Rachael Zaluzec, SVP of customer experience and brand marketing at Volkswagen of America, in a statement.

Volkswagen is one of the few auto brands advertising during Super Bowl LVIII; Kia also confirmed it will return with a 60-second ad — its 15th — focused on electric vehicles. 

Many other auto brands are sitting out Super Bowl LVIII — including Acura, Honda, GM, Stellantis, Ford, Hyundai and Toyota — electric vehicles have been a popular topic among Super Bowl advertisers in prior years. That includes Ram in 2023, BMW in 2022 and GM in 2021.

