Volkswagen dealerships mobilize fleet to deliver supplies and food

Volkswagen dealerships and using their showroom fleets for free pickup and delivery of needed supplies and food in local communities to aid the fight on coronavirus.

The move comes as many services normally relied upon are either shuttered or repurposed for essential needs due to the crisis.

It’s an initiative ideated in partnership with lead creative agency Johannes Leonardo. The hyper local concept links to the "Community-Driven Promise" spot the agency recently made as part of an ongoing effort from VW’s overarching "Drive Bigger" campaign.

"Since this pandemic began, our dealers have been quick to react to support those in need within their local communities," said Saad Chehab, Volkswagen senior vice president of marketing.

"Some dealers already decided to "drive bigger" and start their own pickup and delivery service programs. Today, we are announcing our brand’s financial contribution to those efforts across the entire dealer network and giving them the support to do even more. So if you happen to see a Volkswagen Atlas driving by marked with ‘Community Driven’ on its side, know it’s driving for a great cause."

A Dealer Response Team will consist of a dealership employee as a driver and a vehicle. The team can be called upon for tasks such as delivering food to a local food bank, transporting masks and gowns to an area of critical need, or even dropping off necessary items to someone unable to leave their home – all at no cost to the group or person making the request.

Volkswagen corporate will offer dealers a daily stipend per vehicle to cover fuel and lease costs.

Nationwide, Volkswagen’s network of more than 600 dealers maintain a loaner fleet of nearly 7,000 vehicles, though some dealerships may be closed or working with reduced personnel due to state and local guidelines.