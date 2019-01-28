Voice of MeToo gets louder in new PSAs

The MeToo movement’s next chapter has been molded by survivors who are sharing their stories in a series of PSAs.

"We hear you. We see you. We believe you.," created in partnership with Deutsch, aims to rally survivors and supporters together in the fight to end sexual violence through testimonies from Terry Crews, Emily Waters, Daniela Contreras and an anonymous survivor.

"The ‘me too.’ movement is part of a collective vision to see a world free from sexual violence," said Tarana Burke, who created the movement in 2006.

"We can build this world by shifting the parts of our culture that propagate the idea that vulnerability is synonymous with permission. These powerful shorts place the focus back where it belongs: the dignity, humanity and healing of all survivors.

"These courageous individuals are not alone and we hope that people around the world see their journeys reflected in the words of these brave individuals."

The PSAs debuted privately at the The Inn House in partnership with HBO at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Narrated by the survivors, the stories were brought to life through animation that illustrates the emotional journey from pain to healing to ultimately finding a purpose.

Kim Getty, president of Deutsch’s Los Angeles office, added: "We have so much respect for the incredible work that Tarana Burke is accomplishing. ‘Me too.’ is about the power of the collective coming forward to bring empathy to survivors. For every survivor, there is a supporter and it’s an honor to give our support as an ally of this movement."